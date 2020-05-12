The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will allow asymptomatic passengers, arriving in special trains to the Capital, to go home after screening, reported PTI. The state’s health department made the announcement in an order on the standard operating procedure for screening passengers.

“All the asymptomatic persons coming into Delhi shall be allowed to go to their respective home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic,” the order read. “Further, they would be requested to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles, if possible. The persons who are found mild symptomatic shall be informed about the self/home quarantine protocol...”

Standard protocol for sampling or testing and quarantine will be followed for symptomatic passengers, the order added.

Several other measures will also be undertaken to ensure that physical distancing and screening of passengers are done efficiently. The order said that a detailed list of passengers would have to be shared with the district collectors so that the required arrangements are made. “Ministry of Railways shall ensure that...only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed to board the train,” it added.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday restarted its passenger services after nearly 50 days of being shut due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Fifteen pairs of special trains will initially connect New Delhi with other cities in India. The lockdown, which has been extended twice, is scheduled to end in five days.

The Union ministry’s Tuesday morning update showed that Delhi has a total of 7,233 cases. Of these, 73 patients have died so far and 2,129 people have recovered.

