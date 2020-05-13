An Indian Army officer, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died on a Delhi hospital premises where he was receiving treatment, PTI reported on Wednesday. While no suicide note was recovered, the army officer is suspected to have killed himself because he was distressed by his illness, said the police.

The 31-year-old officer was being treated for lung cancer and had been admitted to the army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Dhaula Kuan in the national Capital. He was shifted to Naraina hospital on May 5 after testing positive for Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit told the Hindustan Times.

“He was last seen by other patients at 1 am on Tuesday when he visited the toilet behind the Covid ward of the hospital,” he added. “He was found hanging from a tree behind the toilet around 4 am that morning.”

The officer hailed from Maharashtra, but was posted at the Itarana Cantonment in Alwar district of Rajasthan as a signalman till he was diagnosed with cancer. “His family has been informed about his death and an autopsy will be conducted when his family arrives,” Purohit said. “We have initiated inquest proceedings.”

An unidentified army spokesperson said the autopsy is awaited. “The army has a deep sense of responsibility towards our rank and file,” he said. “All necessary support will be extended to the family.”

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday morning. The country reported 3,525 cases and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll reached 2,415.