Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including the son of a separatist leader, were killed in an encounter in Srinagar on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The two militants have been identified as Junaid Ahmed Sehrai, the son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairperson Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai and one of the outfit’s top commanders and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh.

The encounter between the security forces – comprised of the police and Central Reserve Police Force soldiers – and the militants broke out in Nawakadal area of Srinagar early on Tuesday. Mobile internet services in the area were suspended as a precaution. Several houses in the area were damaged.

Second terrorist also killed in the ongoing operation. Both belong to HM.Two weapons and ammunition recovered. https://t.co/NZsb71TgGL — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 19, 2020

In a statement, the CRPF said that the militants threw a grenade at the security forces and a soldier was injured. “A soldier sustained minor splinter injuries,” CRPF said. “His condition is reported to be stable.”

Several encounters have taken place between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this month. On May 17, security forces killed two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Doda district of Jammu. One of the militants was Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Tahir Ahmed Bhat. On May 6, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in Pulwama.

On May 3, five security personnel – an Army colonel, a major, two Army officers and a police sub-inspector – were killed in an 18-hour anti-militancy operation.