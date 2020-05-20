The West Bengal government on Wednesday issued a red alert across several districts for cyclone Amphan, which is likely to make landfall in the evening, reported News18. More than three lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal areas in West Bengal.

Amphan, which weakened from a super cyclone to an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” on Tuesday, brought strong winds and heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal. Visuals from Wednesday morning showed winds and heavy rain in Paradip in Odisha and South 24 Paraganas in West Bengal.

Around 8.30 am on Wednesday, the super cyclone was about 120 km east-southeast of Paradip, Odisha. The landfall process will start from Wednesday afternoon, said the weather department.

Amphan is expected to pack winds gusting up to 185 kilometres per hour when it crosses West Bengal’s Digha and Bangladesh’s Hatiya. Those living near the coast have been warned against stepping out. All shops, markets and establishments have been asked to remain shut in Kolkata and adjacent South Bengal districts, according to News18. Residents have been advised to remain indoors.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people should stay indoors from Wednesday morning until an all-clear was sounded. “The tail-end of a cyclone can do worst damage, so people should not come out of their homes until they get an all-clear,” she had said on Tuesday.

All operations at the Kolkata airport have been suspended till Thursday 5 pm, including the special flights, ANI reported. The Eastern Railway has also cancelled the departure of Howrah to New Delhi AC Special Express for Wednesday and the New Delhi to Howrah AC Special Express on Thursday.

#WATCH Digha in East Medinipur witnesses high tide and strong winds as #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/sxmX9Jt3Yw — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

West Bengal: A disaster management and civil defence personnel urges citizens to stay indoors as Digha sees high tide and strong winds pic.twitter.com/oTEARNjODC — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said since Amphan is gradually weakening, it is unlikely to have severe impact in Odisha. However, coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore may experience heavy rain along with high-speed winds. Odisha, which was praised for its handling of Cyclone Fani last year, had said earlier that it was prepared to evacuate over a million people.

Odisha: Fire Services team clearing road blockage near R&B office in Bhadrak to facilitate the movement of vehicles, essential commodities, and emergency service personnel. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/jE2P9eAtqz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Latest station Observations at 0530 Hrs IST of 20.05.2020 . pic.twitter.com/lRYD5WNZXA — PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 20, 2020

Forty teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with emergencies. NDRF chief SN Pradhan on Tuesday said both West Bengal and Odisha authorities have been asked to maintain physical distancing in cyclone shelters. “If a shelter has space for 1,000, then only 500 should be allowed,” Pradhan told NDTV.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha over phone. He assured all support from the central government to Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik. This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the response measures and preparedness to tackle the storm. “I pray for everyone’s safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government,” Modi had tweeted after the meeting.