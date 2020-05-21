Cyclone Amphan, the strongest storm on record in the Bay of Bengal, killed at least 21 people in West Bengal and Odisha and Bangladesh and destroyed thousands of homes. The cyclone snapped power lines, blew roofs, upturned cars and uprooted trees after making landfall near Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.
Authorities are struggling to carry out relief operations in the affected areas amid the coronavirus outbreak. Makeshift homes in densely populated areas of Bangladesh were also uprooted by the strong winds.