Cyclone Amphan, the strongest storm on record in the Bay of Bengal, killed at least 21 people in West Bengal and Odisha and Bangladesh and destroyed thousands of homes. The cyclone snapped power lines, blew roofs, upturned cars and uprooted trees after making landfall near Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.

Authorities are struggling to carry out relief operations in the affected areas amid the coronavirus outbreak. Makeshift homes in densely populated areas of Bangladesh were also uprooted by the strong winds.

Here are some photos of the destruction:

A man walks over a collapsed wall on Thursday after cyclone Amphan made its landfall in West Bengal. (Credits: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)

The collapsed police barricades at Howrah Bridge after strong winds due to cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. (Credits: PTI)

Rescue workers on Thursday cut fallen tree branches in Kolkata. (Credits: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)

Workers try to restore a power line after a tree fell on it in Burdwan district of West Bengal. (Credit: PTI)

Rescue workers on Thursday cut tree branches that fell on a truck trailer after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. (Credits: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)

Villagers repair their house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Satkhira, Bangladesh, on Thursday. (Credit: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)

A villager repairs his house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Midnapore, West Bengal, on Thursday. (Credit: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP)

A woman carries her son on Thursday as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place in Kolkata. (Credit: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)

Villagers salvage items from their house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Midnapore, West Bengal, on Thursday. (Credit: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP)

Watch | Cyclone Amphan leaves Kolkata airport flooded, structures damaged



Read more here: https://t.co/GDZl1nLp92 pic.twitter.com/nrABKcVoRe — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) May 21, 2020

The power of the wind and rain is indeed frightening! Just look at the fallen vehicle and the electric tower! #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/RTUMciF3RW — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) May 21, 2020

Villagers walk along a deserted road at Kasba in Birbhum district after landfall. (Credit: PTI)