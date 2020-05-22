A Pakistan International Airlines flight purportedly carrying 107 passengers on board crashed near the residential area of Karachi airport on Friday, Reuters reported, citing the airline spokesperson.

The flight, an Airbus A320, was on its way from Lahore to Karachi, according to Dawn. The plane crashed near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, less than a minute before landing.

“We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members,” Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesperson for the country’s aviation authority told AFP.

Visuals of the incident showed black smoke billowing in the sky as ambulances tried to make their way to the scene. Reports also said several houses have been damaged in the incident.

A statement by Inter-Services Public Relations said Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers are at the crash site to provide assistance in rescue and relief operations.

The incident occured days after Pakistan government allowed commercial flights to resume operations. The planes were grounded due to the lockdown to tackle the coronavirus spread.

In 2016, a Pakistan Airlines flight burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed, killing more than 40 people.