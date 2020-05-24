The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday released the standard operating protocol for the return of Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Centre said that the cost of travel will be borne by the citizens themselves.

The government said that it will prioritise bringing back laid-off migrant workers, short-term visa holders facing visa expiry, pregnant women, elderly, those with medical emergency or bereavement, and students.

SOP for Movement of Indian Nationals stranded abroad & for those stranded in India desirous to travel abroad

●Stranded persons to register with Indian Missions

●MEA to prepare flight/ship wise database of travellers

●Travel on non-sched flights by @MoCA_GoI/ ships#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UTYGzxWAw7 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 24, 2020

The Centre also said that citizens who wish to come back will have to register themselves with the Indian missions in that country, providing necessary details prescribed by the Ministry of External Affairs. All the travellers will be required to submit an undertaking that they are making the journey at their own risk.

The government has also released guidelines for those who are stranded in India and wish to travel abroad. Green card holders, Overseas Citizens of India cardholders and people with visas valid up to one year for the destination country will be allowed to fly out.

Here is the complete SOP for Indian citizens stranded abroad:

The citizens need to register themselves with the Indian mission in the country they are stranded in, and give necessary details as prescribed by the Ministry of External Affairs. They will travel to India in non-scheduled commercial flights allowed by the Civil Aviation Ministry and in ships as allowed by the Department of Military Affairs/Ministry of Shipping; these will be operated by only those crew and staff who have tested negative for Covid-19. Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including laid-off migrant workers, short-term visa holders facing visa expiry, pregnant women, elderly, those with medical emergency or bereavement, and students. The cost of travel, as specified by the carrier, will be borne by the travellers. Based on the registrations received, the MEA will prepare flight/ship-wise database of all such travellers and share it with respective states and union territories. MEA will designate nodal officers for states/UTs to coordinate with counterparts from various states/UTs. MEA will display the schedule of the journey at least two days in advance on its website. All travellers will be required to give an undertaking that they are undertaking the journey at their own risk. Passengers arriving through land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol.

On Thursday, the Centre had announced the extension of the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indian citizens stranded abroad till June 13. The extended phase will cover 47 countries. The second phase of the evacuation mission was supposed to end on May 22.

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre released a set of guidelines for people coming to India from foreign countries during the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. The Centre, however, has not yet announced when international flights will resume.