The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday decided to seal the border with Delhi once again, due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, NDTV reported.

“In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days,” the administration said in its order. “A large chunk of these cases are linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Hence, on the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer [NK Gupta], the district administration has decided to block the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.”

Ghaziabad has so far reported 227 cases of the coronavirus, of which 33 are active cases. On Sunday, the district reported 10 new cases. The administration said in its order on Monday that the sealing of the border will be as strict as it was during the second phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Delhi-Ghaziabad border to be sealed like it was done during lockdown 2, till further orders: Ghaziabad Dist Admn



Those providing essential services, including media personnel, don't need pass, IDs sufficient. Ambulances and vehicles for essential services will also be allowed.

Only individuals involved in providing essential services will be allowed to cross the border, the administration said. Doctors, police personnel, paramedical staff and bank employees will not require passes to cross over, as their identity cards will be sufficient.

“Heavy vehicles, cargo vehicles, vehicles related to banking services and other essential services will be allowed to cross the border without any pass or questioning,” the order read.

In April, Ghaziabad sealed its border with Delhi for the first time, after six people who came from the national capital tested positive for Covid-19. Later, the Delhi-Noida border was also sealed. Earlier this month, the Ghaziabad administration said an order asking medical staff to stay in Delhi if their work involves travelling to the national Capital was not a compulsory one.

Delhi is one of the worst-affected cities in India. As of Monday morning, the national capital had reported 13,418 cases, including 261 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

