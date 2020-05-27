Covid-19: Cases in India cross 1.5-lakh mark; Karnataka wants to open religious places after May 31
The ICMR removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, test.
India’s total count of cases on Wednesday rose to 1,51,767, according to the health ministry. The toll is now 4,337. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,387 new infections and 170 deaths.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state would like to open temples, mosques and churches after May 31.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, test. It has now given states a free hand to negotiate with the approved list of laboratories and fix the cost.
More than 55.8 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including over 3.50 lakh deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
11.50 am: The health ministry adds that mother and newborn should be nursed together as far as possible and breastfeeding must be initiated within 1 hour of delivery, irrespective of Covid-19 status.
11.46 am: The Union health ministry deems women and child healthcare as essential services.
11.45 am: Jharkhand’s tally rises to 437, says state health department.
11.15 am: Thailand reports nine new coronavirus cases, no new deaths, according to Reuters.
11.12 am: In the last 24 hours, 75 police personnel have tested positive in Maharashtra.
10.43 am: Four new cases in Assam.
10.42 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says the state will open temples, mosques and churches after May 31, reports ANI.
10.40 am: Total number cases in Jharkhand now at 408, says state health department.
10.35 am: Jha says confidence has to be rebuilt once the economy opens up.
10.30 am: Public health expert Professor Ashish Jha says bureaucrats told him that if testing numbers are high, people will get scared. “You build a much more frightening narrative,” he tells Gandhi.
10.27 am: Rahul Gandhi speaks with global public health experts Ashish Jha and Johan Giesecke on the nature of the virus and its global implications.
10.25 am: South Korea reports 40 new cases – its biggest daily jump in nearly 50 days. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the country tally is now 11,265 cases and 269 deaths.
10.23 am: Passengers on Shramik special trains across the country complain that the authorities had failed to provide them with adequate supplies of food and water during their journeys.
10.20 am: Odisha’s tally rises to 1.593 with 76 new cases, says the state health department.
10.12 am: A pangolin will undergo Covid-19 test in Odisha’s Cuttack district, reports PTI. The pangolin was rescued by the forest department from a quarantine centre.
9.59 am: India tested 1.16 lakh samples in the last 24 hours, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.52 am: Dyeing units in Surat resume operations with 25%-30% staff.
9.49 am: Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur.
9.31 am: Rajasthan reports 109 new cases and two deaths as of 9 am today.
9.30 am: Mexico reports 501 new deaths, a record daily high. Mexico has so far recorded nearly 74,560 confirmed cases and 8,134 deaths.
9.24 am: An Air India employee who was on board a Delhi-Ludhiana flight on Monday has tested positive, reports NDTV.
9.21 am: China reports one new confirmed coronavirus case and 28 asymptomatic infections. Of these 28 asymptomatic infections, 22 are from Wuhan.
9.10 am: In the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,387 new infections and 170 deaths.
9.08 am: India’s total count of cases rises to 1,51,767, according to the health ministry. The toll is now 4,337.
9.07 am: Five more people have been tested positive in Meghalaya, says the chief minister.
9.03 am: Thirty people test positive in Rishikesh, says Harish Thapliyal, the public relation officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The total number of cases in Uttarakhand now stands at 431.
8.54 am: West Bengal resumes the North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus services for inter-district travel.
8.50 am: IndiGo grounds its crew of a Chennai-Coimbatore flight for two weeks after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. The passenger was reportedly asymptomatic.
Read more: IndiGo grounds crew for 14 days after passenger on Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests Covid-19 positive
8.10 am: The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention says most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights “because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes”. However, it notes that air travellers are not risk-free.
7.58 am: US records less than 700 new deaths for the third day in a row, reports AFP. The overall toll in the country is now 98,875.
7.53 am: The Assam government has decided that home quarantine will not be allowed for people coming from outside and they will be sent for institutional-quarantine, reports PTI.
7.51 am: One lakh people have completed their quarantine period in Odisha, reports PTI.
7.50 am: Joe Biden says wearing a mask in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus is a sign of leadership. He calls US President Donald Trump a “fool” who was “stoking deaths”.
7.46 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, reports News18. It has now given states a free hand to negotiate with the approved list of laboratories and fix the cost.
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- India on Tuesday recorded 6,535 new coronavirus cases. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,45,380 and the toll rose to 4,167 after 146 new deaths. Tamil Nadu’s tally reached close to 18,000 with 646 new cases.
- The Supreme Court took note of the plight of migrant labourers, who are stranded in various parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown. The court issued notices to the Centre and state governments for a hearing on May 28.
- The Union health ministry said that India’s coronavirus death rate – 2.87% – was among the lowest in the world. At the Centre’s press briefing, the Indian Council of Medical Research said anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine may still be used against the coronavirus as it did not find any major side-effects of its use. The announcement came a day after the World Health Organization “temporarily suspended” trials of the drug citing safety concerns.
- The World Health Organization warned of an “immediate second peak” in coronavirus infections in countries where the number of cases is declining. The organisation said that epidemics often come in waves, which means that outbreaks could return later this year in places where the first wave has receded.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Narendra Modi government’s plan to control the spreading coronavirus in India with four phases of nationwide lockdown has failed. He questioned the Centre’s plan to control the rise in infections in the coming days and if there is a strategy to open the country.
- Uber India announced that it is laying off around 600 full-time employees, or nearly 25% of its total workforce in the country, as demand for app-based rides have dropped sharply across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The coronavirus has infected more than 54 lakh people across the world and claimed 3,46,306 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.