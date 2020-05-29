Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday, Times Now reported.

Daruwalla was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Ahmedabad earlier this month after he complained of breathing difficulties, ABP News reported. He had been on ventilator support for the last few days. Earlier this month, reports had said that Daruwalla, 88, was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to a Covid-19 coronavirus infection. However, the reason for his death remains unclear, though some reports said it was due to Covid-19.

In a video circulating on social media, the astrologer had predicted that the coronavirus pandemic will come to end by mid-May. He is also said to have correctly predicted the electoral victories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief at Daruwalla’s death. “Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla,” he tweeted. “I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti...”