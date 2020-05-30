The Centre has banned file-sharing platform WeTransfer allegedly because of security concerns, even as lakhs of people continue to work from home amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, the Mumbai Mirror reported on Saturday.

The Department of Telecommunications issued an order on May 18, directing internet service providers across the country to block three website links, including the entire WeTransfer website and two specific pages of the platform, the newspaper said. WeTransfer is a Netherlands-based site that allows users to upload large files and share them with others over the internet for free.

In a statement, the company said that it was looking into complaints from users in India. “We are working hard to understand the reasoning behind this block, as well as how to get it reverted as soon as possible,” the company said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to welcome you all back soon.”

As most offices continue to remain closed due to the coronavirus, professionals across the world are turning to virtual platforms to stay in touch with their teams

Last month, the Centre had flagged security risks posed by video-conferencing app Zoom and issued guidelines for users to safely access the platform. The platform is being widely used by offices and educational institutions amid the lockdown.