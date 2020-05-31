The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the lockdown to rein in the coronavirus outbreak till June 30 but announced significant relaxations, including resumption of limited public transport in the state, The News Minute reported. This came a day after the Centre relaxed the lockdown rules to allow malls, restaurants, and religious places to function in all areas except containment zones from June 8.

Places of worship, hotels, theatres, gyms and educational institutions will remain closed in Tamil Nadu. Most of the restrictions will continue in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu and containment zones due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. However, special permissions have been granted to Chennai under the new rules that will come into effect from Monday.

Tamil Nadu is among the states worst-affected by the outbreak. It recorded the biggest single-day jump of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 21,184.

What is prohibited across the state:

People from other districts have been banned from visiting the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud for tourism purposes.

Hotels, resorts, hospitality services are not permitted to function.

Shopping malls, educational institutions, research labs cannot open.

International flight service will stay cancelled, metro, MRTS [Mass Rapid Transit System] train services cannot operate.

Theatres, gyms, swimming pools, clubs, bars, beaches, tourist places, zoos, museums, and other places where mass gatherings may occur are not allowed.

Gatherings for political, sports, entertainment, functions, religious, education and festival events will remain cancelled.

The restriction on the gathering for marriage and death continues, with up to 50 people allowed for the wedding ceremony and upto 20 people allowed at funerals.

What is permitted?

All showrooms and big shops have been allowed to open in the state, except in containment zones.

All e-commerce activities including non-essential items will be allowed outside Chennai.

Restaurants can open, but without air conditioning. At a time, 50% of the seating arrangement can be used.

Grocery and provisions can function from 6 am to 8 pm. Tea shops and other small food outlets can provide takeaways till June 7. Tea shops can function with 50% of the customers from June 8.

Taxis and autorickshaws would be allowed to ply with a limit of three and two passengers respectively from June 1 without an e-pass.

Salons and beauty parlours have been allowed to operate without air-conditioning facilities and in line with the Standard Operating Procedures to be issued by the government separately.

IT and private institutions will be allowed to function with 100% workforce, except in Chennai. “However, work from home option is to be encouraged for 20% staff,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Relaxations in Chennai: