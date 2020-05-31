A huge group of supporters gathered to welcome Maharashtra Congress leader Chandrakant Handore in Mumbai on Saturday night, as he returned home from hospital after being cured of the coronavirus, NDTV reported. A video of the incident showed all physical distancing norms being flouted, as supporters beat drums and burst crackers on a road in Chembur suburb.

The crowd of supporters, jostling to catch a glimpse of Handore, are seen clamping as the 57-year-old Congress leader emerges from his car.

Handore had been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai earlier this month. Three tests conducted on him had shown that he was infected with Covid-19. The fourth test turned out negative.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country, and Mumbai the worst-affected city. By Saturday evening, Maharashtra had reported 65,168 cases of the coronavirus, including 2,197 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Over 38,000 persons have been diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai.

