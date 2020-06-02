The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as its Delhi unit chief, replacing actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. The decision was announced by BJP National President JP Nadda.

Gupta is the former North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor. His appointment will take place with immediate effect, a statement read.

Tiwari was appointed as the saffron party’s Delhi unit chief in 2016. However, under his leadership the party failed to win the Delhi Assembly election in February. The Aam Aadmi Party government won 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP secured just eight seats.

National President Shri @JPNadda appointed Shri @adeshguptabjp as the New State President of BJP Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ECJn2nD65K — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) June 2, 2020

Last month, Tiwari stoked controversy after he was seen playing cricket in Haryana’s Sonipat district amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. The BJP leader, however, had denied violating any lockdown guidelines. The Arvind Kejriwal government had accused Tiwari of being insensitive to the plight of the poor and stranded migrants.

The BJP also appointed Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh as state party presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur.