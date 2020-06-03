The deep depression over the Arabian Sea that intensified on Tuesday leading to the emergence of Cyclone Nisarga will hit the coast near Alibag in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said ,according to the Hindustan Times. The cyclone is expected to make landfall with a wind speed of 100 to 110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour.

Several cities in Maharashtra will experience heavy rainfall as a result of the landfall. It its 5 am bulletin, the weather department said that the cyclonic storm moved North-Northeastwards with a speed of about 11 km during the past six hours, and lay centred about 280 km West-Northwest of Panji in Goa, 250 km South-Southwest of Mumbai, 200 km South-Southwest of Alibag and 460 km South-Southwest of Surat in Gujarat.

“It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours,” the bulletin said. “It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag, during the afternoon of today the 03rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.”

A 6.30 am bulletin by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones said that the cyclone has been approaching the Maharashtra coast at a speed of 13 km per hour over the previous six hours. It is currently 155 km South-Southwest of Alibag and 200 km South-Southwest of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police, late on Tuesday, banned people from visiting places like beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline from Wednesday morning to Thursday noon, NDTV reported. Maharashtra, reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, had decided to reopen public spaces like parks, beaches and playgrounds for public exercise from Wednesday.

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have also been put on high alert. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the situation. Around 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in areas expected to be affected by Cyclone Nisarga.

“The last severe cyclonic storm to hit close to Mumbai was in 1961,” IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said. “The important thing is to take all precautions possible, which state governments are trying. Inundation is possible so evacuation of vulnerable people is important.”

Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to people to stay indoors for the next two days. In a video address, Thackeray asked residents of Mumbai to be prepared to face possible power cuts as strong winds will strike the city. He asked them to charge their gadgets and if possible, keep emergency lights handy.

Scientists believe that Cyclone Nisarga’s expected landfall in or near Mumbai is a sign of climate change, Mint reported. “We already see a detectable increase in post-monsoon tropical cyclones over the Arabian Sea,” Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology climate scientist Roxy Matthew Koll said. “The IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change] reports indicate an increase in Arabian Sea cyclones during the pre- and post-monsoon seasons as a response to the rapid ocean warming trends.”