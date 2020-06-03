The number of coronavirus cases in Telangana touched 2,891 as 99 more cases were reported on Tuesday, said the state health department. Of the 99 cases, 87 are people from the state and 12 are migrants. Meanwhile, four more patients died taking the state’s toll to 92. However, the Union health ministry’s figures on Wednesday said the state has so far recorded 1,273 cases.

The health department said 70 of the 87 local cases are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

As the cases are increasing exponentially, the state health department blamed the lockdown relaxations. “It is being observed that there is mobility and movement of people from all walks of life and of all age groups,” it said in its daily health bulletin. “People are travelling across the state and some of them are not following the basic preventive measures like wearing a mask, maintaining safe physical distancing and overcrowding. There has been a surge in the cases since the relaxation of lockdown.”

Media Bulletin

Date: June 2, 2020



District wise status update on #Coronavirus positive cases in Telangana pic.twitter.com/fDagU6aOAC — Minister for Health Telangana State (@TelanganaHealth) June 2, 2020

The state government’s strategy to contain the coronavirus spread relies heavily on the precautions taken by people such as wearing masks, and sanitisation measures after coming home from outside. The increased movement of people post lockdown relaxations since May 16 has resulted in the sudden surge of cases.

The health department has urged people to inform local authorities if they identify any new persons or migrants in their towns and villages. This will enable them to ensure they are under home quarantine. Of the total cases, 204 are migrants who came from other states.

After the Centre’s guidelines for fifth phase of the lockdown, Telangana has opened its borders and people do not require any permit to cross or enter the state. Meanwhile, all shops and salons in red zones like Hyderabad can also function.