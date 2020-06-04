The Maharashtra government on Thursday allowed inter-district movement in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region without any restrictions. This includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and part of Raigad district, the worst-affected areas by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uddhav Thackeray government had banned inter-state and inter-district movement as the cases in the state rose exponentially. “The inter-district movement of persons within the area of municipal corporations under Mumbai Metropolitan Region [MMR] shall be allowed without any restrictions,” the order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta read. “However, the inter-state and inter-district movement of persons shall continue to be regulated.”

The revised guidelines added that movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims and tourists will continue to be regulated as per the standard operating procedures.

Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here.

Ammendments to the Guidelines- Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown.#MissionBeginAgain pic.twitter.com/5zWHvy4xtu — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 4, 2020

The state government also said maximum 10 people can work in the private offices which have been allowed to operate from June 8. “All private offices can operate with up to 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more with remaining persons working from home,” the order said. “However, all the employers will take sensitisation program to educate the employees about adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group, especially the elderly, is not infected.”

Printing and distribution of newspapers, including home delivery, is allowed from June 7. “It shall be with the knowledge of receiver for the delivery of newspaper, personnel shall wear mask and use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing,” the order added.

Offices and staff of educational institutions can operate for non-teaching purpose, including for developing e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results.

The state government had labelled the phase-wise reopening of the nationwide lockdown as “Mission Begin Again”. Under this, some outdoor physical activities were allowed. But the new order clarified that no open air gym equipment and play area equipment such as bars and swings can be used.

From June 5, the state has also allowed markets to open. “All shops on one side of the road, lane or passage will open for full working hours on one day, while all shops on the other side of the road will remain open the next day and so on,” the order said. “Municipal commissioners along with police commissioners should actively involve market and shop owner associations for effectively implementing the arrangement and for enforcement of social distancing and traffic management.”

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths on Thursday with 123 fatalities, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 2,710. With 2,933 new positive cases, the tally jumped to 77,793. The state has been the worst-hit in the country and accounts for over a third of India’s total coronavirus cases.