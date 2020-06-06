India became the sixth-worst affected country by the pandemic with 2.36 lakh cases and has overtaken Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Saturday, the number of cases rose by 9,887, in the highest single-day increase so far.
The World Health Organization changed its guidelines about the use of protective face masks in public, saying that they must be worn at all places where physical distancing is not possible. The global health body had said in April that there was not enough evidence to show that healthy people should wear masks to shield themselves from the coronavirus.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that some private hospitals are involved in the black marketing of beds and said that suspected coronavirus patients cannot be turned away. He added that some hospitals are “doing mischief” and it will not be tolerated.
The Delhi Police filed a first information report against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading facility for coronavirus treatment in the Capital, for violating the government’s guidelines related to testing. he complainant alleged that the hospital had not been following the Delhi government’s instruction to register coronavirus tests on an official software programme.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of inflicting damage to the Indian economy by refusing to shell out cash to support people and micro, small and medium enterprises. He termed Narendra Modi’s second term as “Demon 2.0”.
The Bombay High Court, in an interim order, allowed airlines to keep middle seats on planes occupied, but in accordance to the safety guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that mandate provision of extra protective equipment to the occupant.
The Punjab government issued the standard operating procedure for the reopening of malls and religious places from June 8. Entry into malls will be restricted so that physical distancing guidelines can be followed and only 20 people will be allowed inside places of worship at the same time.
The World Health Organization said that India’s coronavirus count of over 2 lakh cases was “modest” given its size but warned that the number of infections could explode as the country gradually emerges from the weeks-long lockdown.
United States President Donald Trump said that countries like India and China would have more coronavirus cases than America if they conducted more tests.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 67.77 lakh people and claimed over 3.95 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University.