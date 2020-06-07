The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation early on Sunday morning said the situation was under control, hours after it had received multiple complaints of suspected gas leak from several areas of Mumbai.

“All necessary resources have been mobilised,” the civic body said in a tweet. “Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required.”

Late on Saturday night, the civic body had received complaints from Ghatkopar, Powai, Vikhroli and Chembur areas. “The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon,” it had said initially.

The civic body’s disaster management cell logged a gas leakage at US Vitamine, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, located in the Govandi East area of the city, at 9.53 pm on Saturday, India Today reported. The Mumbai Police, Mahanagar Gas and the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with the air pollution staff of the BMC were mobilised to check the leak.

Several residents also took to Twitter to complain about the foul smell of gas emanating from their neighbourhoods in Chembur area.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a tweet requested citizens to “not panic or create panic”. “Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on your face covering nose.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray took cognizance of the reports and assured the people that the BMC’s disaster management cell is locating the source of the leak, while the Mumbai Fire Brigade is operating as per the Standard Operating Procedure.