Coronavirus: India reports nearly 10,000 new cases in a day, now fifth most-affected in world
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 2,46,628 on Sunday morning after 9,971 cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll rose to 6,929, an increase of 287 deaths.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 2,46,628 on Sunday morning after 9,971 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the country’s highest single-day rise yet. The toll rose to 6,929, an increase of 287 deaths.
India is now the fifth most-affected country as it has surpassed Spain, which has 2,41,310 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This spike in cases came even as restaurants, malls and places of worship are gearing up to re-open on Monday.
The World Health Organization changed its guidelines about the use of protective face masks in public, saying that they must be worn at all places where physical distancing is not possible.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 68.55 lakh people and claimed over 3.98 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 30.71 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.37 am: There are now 1,20,406 active cases, while 1,19,292 people recovered.
9.32 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 2,46,628 on Sunday morning after 9,971 cases are reported in 24 hours. This is the country’s highest single-day rise yet. The toll rises to 6,929, an increase of 287 deaths.
9.25 am: The Maharashtra government spent Rs 100 crore on transporting over 11 lakh migrant labourers to their home states, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday, PTI reports.
“The Central government had assured to provide 85% subsidy [on tickets of labourers travelling in shramik special trains], but the state government didn’t wait for the financial aid and spent Rs 100 crore for transporting over 11 lakh migrant labourers,” Deshmukh said.
9.15 am: China would increase global cooperation if it succeeds in developing a vaccine, Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang says in Beijing.
9.05 am: Places of worship in Britain will open partially on June 15, Reuters reports.
8.55 am: Brazil on Saturday took down its data on the pandemic, Reuters reports. It also stopped providing a count of cases as the number rose over 6,72,000, second only to the US. Brazil has reported nearly 36,000 deaths so far. Neither Bolsonaro nor the country’s health ministry have provided reasons for taking down the data.
“The cumulative data ... does not reflect the moment the country is in,” President Jair Bolsonaro said, citing a note from the ministry. “Other actions are underway to improve the reporting of cases and confirmation of diagnoses.”
8.50 am: The number of confirmed cases in Germany rises to 1,83,979, Reuters reports.
8.40 am: The pandemic has killed 749 people in the US in the past 24 hours, AFP reports. This takes the country’s toll to 1,09,791. Over 1.9 million people have been infected.
8.30 am: Assam reported 230 fresh cases in a day, taking the state’s tally to 2,473 on Saturday, PTI reports. Four people have died so far.
8.20 am: The West Bengal government issued a new notification on Saturday, allowing family members of a person who died of the coronavirus to see the body and pay their respects, PTI reports.
“The dead body should be kept at a suitable place for 30 minutes during which the family members shall be allowed to pay their last respects,” said the notification. “In case of death of a patient, the hospital shall inform the family members within one hour of death. A body cover with transparent face area shall be used. The body cover supplied earlier shall not be used.” The last rites, however, will be performed by civic authorities.
8.10 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 750 on Saturday with 55 new cases, PTI reports.
8 am: Jharkhand on Saturday reported 116 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,028. The active cases rose to 548, while 473 people have recovered. The toll is seven.
7.46 am: “Hospitals are backbone of healthcare and are serving the patients COVID or non-COVID,” the Delhi Medical Association added. “They are being penalised and government instead of praising their efforts is issuing new diktats daily. Doctors of Delhi are already overworked and overstressed in this hour of pandemic crisis and the state government is unnecessarily putting pressure on healthcare systems.”
7.43 am: The Delhi Medical Association on Saturday condemned the FIR filed against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading facility for coronavirus treatment in the Capital, for allegedly violating the government’s guidelines related to testing, PTI reports.
“Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM (chief minister) is warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals about COVID-19 patients admissions and tests,” the association said. “Doctors who are serving the people of Delhi tirelessly from last two months in this pandemic crisis risking their lives feel insulted by the way they are being treated.”
Also read:
Coronavirus: Delhi Police file FIR against hospital for allegedly violating testing guidelines
7.40 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 68.55 lakh people and claimed over 3.98 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 30.71 lakh people have recovered.
The top four countries with the most cases are:
- US: 19,19,430
- Brazil: 6,45,771
- Russia: 4,58,102
- United Kingdom: 2,86,294
7.35 am: India, with 2,46,622 cases has now become the fifth most-affected country after it surpassed Spain, which has 2,41,310 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. India’s Union Ministry of Health, however, has confirmed only 2,36,657 cases and 6,642 deaths till 8 am on Saturday.
According to the tracker, India is in the 12th position with 6,946 deaths.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India’s coronavirus infections crossed 2.36 lakh on Saturday. The number of cases rose by 9,887, in the highest single-day increase so far. India’s tally rose to 2,36,657 and the toll reached 6,642, according to the Union health ministry.
- The World Health Organization changed its guidelines about the use of protective face masks in public, saying that they must be worn at all places where physical distancing is not possible. The global health body had said in April that there was not enough evidence to show that healthy people should wear masks to shield themselves from the coronavirus.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that some private hospitals were involved in the black marketing of beds and said that suspected coronavirus patients cannot be turned away.
- The World Health Organization said that India’s coronavirus count of over 2 lakh cases was “modest” given its size but warned that the number of infections could explode as the country gradually emerges from the weeks-long lockdown.
- The Delhi Police filed a first information report against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading facility for coronavirus treatment in the Capital, for violating the government’s guidelines related to testing. The complainant alleged that the hospital had not been following the Delhi government’s instruction to register coronavirus tests on an official software programme.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of inflicting damage to the Indian economy by refusing to shell out cash to support people and micro, small and medium enterprises. He termed Narendra Modi’s second term as “Demon 2.0”.
- The Bombay High Court, in an interim order, allowed airlines to keep middle seats on planes occupied, but in accordance to the safety guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that mandate provision of extra protective equipment to the occupant.
- The Punjab government issued the standard operating procedure for the reopening of malls and religious places from June 8. Entry into malls will be restricted so that physical distancing guidelines can be followed and only 20 people will be allowed inside places of worship at the same time.
- United States President Donald Trump said that countries like India and China would have more coronavirus cases than America if they conducted more tests.