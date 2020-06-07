Thirty nine-year-old Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after he was admitted following convulsions and breathlessness the day before. Doctors suspect he died due to a cardiac arrest, but they are testing for Covid-19, reported The Hindu.

“The family members who wheeled him into the hospital said the patient had suffered convulsions on Saturday and they had consulted a doctor,” said Apollo Speciality Hospital Jayanagar unit head Dr G Govindaiah Yateesh. However, it worsened and he suffered breathlessness in his sleep [on] Saturday night. He was brought in an unresponsive state to the hospital at 2.18 pm. All efforts to resuscitate him failed and he was declared dead.”

Sarja made his debut in 2009 with the Kannada film Vayuputra and went on to feature in 22 other movies. He was married to Kannada actor Meghana Raj and was the nephew of noted multilingual actor Arjun Sarja.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted about Sarja’s demise: “I’m shocked after hearing the news of known Kannada actor Shri Chiranjeevi Sarja passing away. Shocked at [the] untimely death as he was 39 years [old]. I pray that God gives strength to [his] family and friends to bear the loss.”

Many celebrities offered their condolences to Sarja’s family. “Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja,” tweeted actor Allu Sirish. “He’s just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru.”

“Shocked and saddened to hear Chiranjeevi Sarja passing away,” tweeted filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan said. “My heartfelt condolence to Arjun sir and his family. Chiru was always sweet and very friendly. Very very sad to hear.”

Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy wrote on Twitter: “Beyond shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. He was such a kind person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble lamented Sarja’s death and said that a young talent had “gone too soon”. “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of Chiranjeevi Sarja. Condolences to his family and friends.”

