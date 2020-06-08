British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the anti-racism demonstrations in the United Kingdom had been “subverted by thuggery”. He was referring to the protests in the United Kingdom following the killing of George Floyd, an American man. Some of the protests have turned violent.

On May 26, four police officials detained Floyd after he had allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a store in Minnesota. Outrage grew after a widely shared video showed one of the officers kneeling for almost nine minutes on Floyd’s neck. Floyd was seen gasping for breath, pleading with the officials saying, “I can’t breathe”. He died on the spot. An autopsy commissioned for Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

“People have a right to protest peacefully and while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police,” Johnson tweeted on Sunday. “These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery – and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account.”

People have a right to protest peacefully & while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police. These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 7, 2020

Thousands of people attended peaceful protests in several cities in the United Kingdom over the weekend, BBC reported. However, on Sunday, unrest in London led to injuries to eight police officers, and the arrests of 12 people.

In Bristol, the police said they had started an investigation into “criminal damage” of a statue of Edward Colston – a 17th-century slave trader. Protestors destroyed the statue over the weekend, an incident the government condemned.

“There was a small group of people who clearly committed an act of criminal damage in pulling down a statue near Bristol Harbourside,” Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Andy Bennett said according to PTI. “An investigation will be carried out to identify those involved and we’re collating footage of the incident,” said Superintendent Andy Bennett of the local Avon and Somerset Police.”

Demonstrators also vandalised the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on Parliament Street in London, spraying it with graffiti. They pasted a “Black Lives Matter” sign on it.

Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse told BBC that the protests, including those that were peaceful, were in violation of the lockdown orders in force in the United Kingdom to combat the spread of the coronavirus. However, he added that the protests were not stopped due to the “strength of feeling” over Floyd’s death.

In the United States, third-degree murder charges were filed against Derek Chauvin, a white man and the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck. On June 4, the charges were updated to second-degree murder.