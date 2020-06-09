India’s tally rose to 2,66,598 on Tuesday morning, after 9,987 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rise so far. The toll increased to 7,466 after 266 deaths were reported in a day. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world.
The Supreme Court directed the Centre and state governments to identify stranded migrant workers and transport them back to their hometowns within 15 days.
The Indian Council of Medical Research dismissed media reports based on a survey that showed that about one-third of the people living in containment zones and hotspots may have already been infected with Covid-19 and may have also recovered.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that there was no community transmission of the coronavirus in the Capital. This came after he held a meeting with the State Disaster Management Authority.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis in the Capital. On Monday, Baijal issued an order directing the state government to test asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, saying that not doing so was a violation of the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research
The central government has issued fresh guidelines for its officials and staffers on attending office and the conduct of activities therein, given the continuing rise in coronavirus cases around the country.
The Worli and Dharavi areas of Mumbai, which are hotspots for the novel coronavirus, are now witnessing a continuous decline in the number of daily cases, and an increase in the doubling rate.
The World Health Organization on Monday warned against complacency and urged countries to continue their efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as the pandemic was getting worse globally.
The virus has infected more than 70.97 lakh people and claimed over 4.06 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 32.92 lakh people have recovered.
The United States National Bureau of Economic Research said on Monday that the American economy entered a recession in February after hitting a peak. This is the first time the economy has gone into recession since the global financial crisis of 2008-’09, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced America to go into lockdown.