The Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday that it brought back to India the diamonds, pearls and silver jewellery belonging to overseas entities owned by fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

“ED brought back 108 consignments containing polished diamonds, pearls, pearl and silver jewelry etc worth Rs. 1350 crores [approximately] of various overseas entities of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi which were kept in the godown of a logistics company in Hong Kong,” the investigation agency tweeted.

According to the Hindustan Times, an Enforcement Directorate statement said that these consignments had been sent to Hong Kong from Dubai in early 2018. The investigation agency received a tip-off about them in July that year.

“The authorities were continuously engaged in discussion with various authorities in Hong Kong to bring back these valuables to India,” the statement added. “Various modalities were finalized and after completing all the legal formalities these consignments have now been brought back to India.”

Nirav Modi is accused of duping Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore. His uncle Mehul Choksi is also a prime accused in the case. Modi fled to the United Kingdom in 2018.

In December, a court in Mumbai declared Modi a fugitive economic offender. The businessman was arrested in London last year. Four bail applications have been posted by his legal team since his arrest, but they have been rejected every time as he is deemed a flight risk.