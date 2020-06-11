The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has been ranked as India’s top university in the National Institutional Ranking Framework’s 2020 list of the country’s best educational institutions, the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced on Thursday.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and IIT Delhi were given the second and third rank, respectively, in the overall category.

In the engineering category, the IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are the top three institutions. IISc Bengaluru, the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University are the top three universities in the country.

Three colleges from Delhi – Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hindu College – are the country’s top three.

In the management category, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta are top three institutes. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore, meanwhile, are the top-ranking medical colleges in India.

The NIRF rankings were launched in 2015 and the first list was released in 2016. The index judges educational institutions on parameters of teaching, research, graduation outcomes, among others.

Here is the full list of India’s top educational institutes:

Overall category

Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

Engineering category

Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli. Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

Universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Amrita VishwaVidyapeetham, Coimbatore. Jadavpur University, Kolkata. University of Hyderabad. Calcutta University, Kolkata. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Colleges

Miranda House, Delhi. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi. Hindu College, Delhi. St. Stephen`s College, Delhi. Presidency College, Chennai. Loyola College, Chennai. St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah. Hans Raj College, Delhi. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore.

Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi. Panjab University, Chandigarh. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore.

Medical

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Architecture

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. National Institute of Technology Calicut.

Law

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. National Law University, New Delhi. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad.

Dental