One civilian was killed and two injured in alleged firing by the Nepal Police near the border with Bihar on Friday, PTI reported. Sashastra Seema Bal Inspector General (Patna Frontier) Sanjay Kumar said that the incident took place between local residents and Nepal’s Armed Police Force. He added that the Sashastra Seema Bal was not involved in the incident.

Reports said the firing took place along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. However, Sashastra Seema Bal Director General Kumar Rajesh Chandra said that the incident took place “deep inside Nepalese territory”. He added that the situation was now normal.

Officials said residents of the area had an argument with the Armed Police Force over access to an area near the border. This snowballed into a scuffle and then firing began. Senior officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal and local police were at the spot to defuse the situation.

Tensions have flared between India and Nepal over the last couple of months over the areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, which are part of Indian territory but claimed by the neighbouring country. On May 31, the Nepal government introduced a bill in Parliament aimed at altering the country’s map to show Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as falling within the country’s borders. Nepal maintains that India has claimed the three areas by building a road over it.

The border dispute

The dispute began after New Delhi issued an official map last year, including the Kalapani and Lipulekh area that Nepal regards as its own. The tension escalated further after India inaugurated the 80-km road in Uttarakhand, which connects close to the Line of Actual Control and opens a new route for Kailash Mansarovar yatra via the Lipulekh pass. Nepal has repeatedly claimed this was a breach of an agreement between the two countries, but India has said the new route is “completely within the territory” of the country.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had told the Nepalese Parliament earlier in May that his government would reclaim the disputed region. He had also blamed India for the spread of the coronavirus in his country. However, this is the first instance of Nepalese firing on the Indian border.