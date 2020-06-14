Actor Sushant Singh was on Sunday found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, PTI reported. He died by suicide, the police told PTI. He was 34.

He was last seen in Kai Po Che! and Chhichhore. Among his unreleased films is Dil Bechara, an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Their Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was rumoured to be released directly through a streamer over the next few months.

The actor’s former manager Disha Salian was found dead a few days ago, India Today reported.

More details are awaited.