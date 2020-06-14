The chief executive officer of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited on Saturday claimed that the company has developed an Ayurveda medicine that has been successful in curing coronavirus patients within a span of five to 14 days, ANI reported. Patanjali is one of India’s most well-known ayurvedic brands.

Acharya Balkrishna, also the co-founder of Patanjali, said that the company appointed a team of scientists after the outbreak began. “First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body,” he told reporters in Uttarakhand. “Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100% favourable results.”

There are currently no certified vaccines or drugs to treat or prevent Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Doctors around the world are trying to come up with a variety of solutions that might alter the course of the disease. Neither the health ministry nor the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country’s nodal body for coronavirus testing, have made any statement related to Balkrishna’s claim.

He added that the company is currently conducting controlled clinical trials and will release evidence in less than a week. “After taking our medicine, Covid patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative,” Balkrishna said. “So, we can say the cure for Covid is possible through Ayurveda.”

Balakrishna, who founded Patanjali along with yoga guru Ramdev, did not mention where the clinical trials were being performed.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created the Ministry of AYUSH to promote and regulate ayurvedic remedies and yoga. It is the country’s indigenous medicine ministry.

Last month, Union minister Shripad Y Naik had said India is working on four traditional medicine formulations to treat the coronavirus. More than 100 potential Covid-19 candidate vaccines are now under development by biotech and research teams around the world, and at least six of these are in preliminary testing in people in what is known as Phase 1 clinical trials.

India is the fourth-worst hit country in the world, with cases rising sharply each day. It reported a record single-day jump in cases on Sunday with 11,929 new infections. The total number of cases has risen to 3,20,922.

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.