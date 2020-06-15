Coronavirus: Some Mumbai local trains resume for essential services from today
Amit Shah will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the escalating health crisis in Delhi.
Some local trains will run in Mumbai from Monday only for those engaged in essential services, said the Western Railways. The trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet representatives of all political parties on Monday to discuss the coronavirus situation in Delhi. The meeting will take place a day after he met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and announced that testing will be tripled in the Capital in the next six days as the health crisis escalates.
India reported 11,929 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, the highest single-day spike, including 311 more fatalities. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3.20 lakh, and the toll is at 9,195. India is now the fourth most-affected country in the world.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 78.93 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.32 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.16 am: France lifts a number of restrictions, says President Emmanuel Macron. From Monday, cafes and restaurants can open across the country while travel to other European nations will also be allowed.
8.15 am: The number of new cases in Beijing rises to 79 with health authorities adding 36 more to the tally for Sunday, announce the national health authorities.
8.06 am: The Delhi government withdraws its order to turn all nursing homes with a capacity of 10 to 49 beds into coronavirus care facilities, just a day after issuing it, PTI reports. The government’s decision came after the Delhi Medical Association wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and expressed concern that other patients would suffer because of the order.
7.32 am: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh denies community transmission even as cases rise. “It is taking place within the quarantine centre, it is due to the lack of discipline among the inmates,” he tells ANI.
7.30 am: Passengers at Colombo airport for the special Air India flight under the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission.
7.28 am: The Delhi Health Department has declared the Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, reports PTI. With 980 beds, it is the largest civic facility in the national Capital. The medical superintendent has been asked to make beds available to admit coronavirus patients as per the protocol by June 16.
7.24 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an all-party meeting today to review the situation in Delhi. On Sunday, Shah met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the escalating health crisis in the national Capital. Shah also said the government will also ramp up testing in the city, especially in containment zones, conduct a door-to-door health survey of residents and provide sufficient supplies of oxygen cylinders and ventilators.
7.20 am: Some local trains will run in Mumbai from today only for those engaged in essential services. The Western Railway asked general passengers not to crowd at stations. The trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes. “Maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar, but few will also run up to Dahanu Road,” the railways said.
7.19 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- The number of coronavirus infections in India on Sunday increased to 3,20,922 after a record single-day jump of 1,929 new infections in the last 24 hours and 311 deaths. A total of 9,195 patients have died so far, the health ministry said. India is the fourth-worst hit country in the world, with cases rising sharply each day.
- The Centre said India’s coronavirus recovery rate has crossed 50%. The health ministry credited timely identification of cases and proper clinical management for the increase in recovery rate. Despite the rising case load, the recovery rate of patients has continued to exceed the active cases in the last few days. The country is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of deaths.
- Maharashtra reported a third consecutive single-day surge of more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases. With this, the state’s total tally rose to 1,07,958. The fatality count touched 3,950 after 120 deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in India.
- The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government ordered to set up 20,000 new beds for coronavirus patients in the national Capital within a week. There will be 11,000 beds in banquets halls, 5,000 in nursing homes and 4,000 in hotels.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 77.63 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.29 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.