Two security guards died after a group of men allegedly assaulted them with sticks in north Delhi’s Narela area, the police said on Sunday, reported PTI. The motive behind the incident is still unclear.

The police said the attack took place at a construction site where the two guards, identified as 24-year-old Sunil and 22-year-old Amit, were on duty on Saturday night. Other guards rushed to the spot after hearing the two, but the accused managed to escape into a nearby forest area.

“Amit and Sunil were rushed to MV Hospital and subsequently referred to BSA Hospital, where they died,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma. The two had suffered fractures to their limbs but did not have any other visible injuries.

A murder case has been registered and an inquiry is on to establish the motive behind the killings. The police said they were looking into the involvement of other workers in the incident, adding that suspects were being rounded up.

Locals claimed that several thefts have been reported from the site that belongs to a private company, according to NDTV.