The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a first information report against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly circulating a purportedly edited video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reported PTI. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders had filed a complaint against Singh for sharing the video on social media.

“The matter of editing an old video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and circulating it on social media with an aim of spoiling his image has been taken seriously,” tweeted Deputy Inspector General of Bhopal, Irshad Wali. “The case is being investigated by registering an FIR under the Cyber Act.”

A nine-second part of the 2.19-minute video was shared on Twitter to malign Chouhan’s image, the BJP leaders said in their complaint against the senior Congress leader. The chief minister’s remarks were a statement made against the liquor policy under the previous Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government.

The video has now been deleted, said BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma after sharing a screenshot of it. The politicians had also sought a case against Singh’s associates.

“I had raised a case of cheating the Adivasis in the area under Shivraj Singh Chouhan, fearing that the BJP has filed a case against me,” tweeted Digvijaya Singh on Monday. “I demand that the FIR registered against the chit fund company should be investigated immediately. If you want to investigate the fake video, then get it done by the person who made this fake video.”

The case against the Congress leader has been registered under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, according to India Today.

भोपाल DIG श्री इरशाद वली ने बताया कि सीएम श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के पुराने वीडियो को एडिट कर छवि खराब करने के उद्देश्य से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने के मामले को गंभीरता से लिया गया है।



उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में साइबर एक्ट के तहत FIR दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है।@digpolicebhopal — Jansampark MP (@JansamparkMP) June 14, 2020

मैंने शिवराज सिंह चौहान के इलाके में आदिवासियों को ठगने का प्रकरण उठाया था, उसी से डरकर भाजपा ने मेरे ख़िलाफ़ केस दर्ज कराया है। मैं मांग करता हूं कि चिटफंड कंपनी के खिलाफ दर्ज FIR की तत्काल जांच हो।fake video में जांच करानी ही है तो उसकी कराएं जिसने ये फर्जी वीडियो बनाया है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the state’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that he has asked the authorities to initiate strict legal action against the offenders, who were involved in twisting Chouhan’s statement against the liquor mafia, reported News18.