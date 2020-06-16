Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in the Capital due to high fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels the previous night. He will be tested for the coronavirus later in the day, according to NDTV.

“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH,” Jain tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Will keep everyone updated.”

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Without a care for your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon.”

Jain’s announcement came a day after he attended a meeting of all political parties, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Last week, Kejriwal had gone into home isolation after developing certain symptoms for the coronavirus. On June 9, his Covid-19 test result was negative.