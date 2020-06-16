An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed on Monday in a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, one of the sites of conflict between the two nations, PTI reported.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties,” the news agency quoted the Indian Army as saying. “The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.”

The army added that senior military officials from India and China are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to discuss the conflict.

China, meanwhile, accused India of crossing the border and attacking its troops, according to AFP. China’s Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, asked India to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble, Reuters reported.

Border tensions between India and China heightened in May after Chinese troops clashed with the Indian Army at several points along the Line of Actual Control. India and China do not share a defined and demarcated border. Instead, there is the Line of Actual Control, which stretches t housands of kilometres from Ladakh all the way to Arunachal Pradesh.

The dispute between India and China centres around a strategic bridge being built near Daulat Beg Oldi, a military post south of the Karakoram Pass. China has reportedly asked India to stop building infrastructure even on its own side of the LAC. New Delhi, on the other hand, has asked Beijing to maintain the status quo on the border. In recent weeks, India and China have reportedly deployed additional troops along the LAC at North Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Earlier in May, there where reports of China pitching tents near river Galwan, which was also a flashpoint between New Delhi and Beijing during the Sino-Indian war of 1962. Both India and China had deployed additional security forces in the area amid heightened tensions.

Last week, the two countries agreed to peacefully resolve the border-standoff after high-level military talks. The meeting was held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.