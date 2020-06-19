India’s coronavirus tally rose to 3,80,532 on Friday morning after 13,586 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is once again the biggest single-day increase in cases. The toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new deaths.
The Centre fixed the rates at private hospitals in the national Capital for coronavirus patients. A committee constituted by Home Minister Amit Shah recommended that the rates be fixed at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for isolation beds, Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 for intensive care units without ventilator and Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 for ICUs with ventilator.
Four districts in Tamil Nadu began a strict lockdown from today till June 30. Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur have all seen a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
The World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said the global health agency is hopeful that Covid-19 vaccines could be available before the end of this year
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered an inquiry after two relatives of a coronavirus patient fell unconscious and died during his cremation in Jammu. The man had died at Jammu’s Government Medical College on Wednesday. The two men were between 35 and 40 years of age.
Twenty-two trial sites in India will stop experiments with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, after the WHO said the drug is not effective in reducing the mortality rate among coronavirus patients.
Top United States health expert Anthony Fauci said there is no need for a stricter or wider lockdown in the country. “I don’t think we’re going to be talking about going back to lockdown,” he said. “I think we’re going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases.” The United States has reported nearly 22 lakh cases and over 1.18 lakh deaths so far, with both numbers being the highest for any country.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the yearly Rath Yatra and related festivities at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri city will not take place amid safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rath Yatra was scheduled to begin on June 23.
A ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on Thursday advised all residential complexes within its purview to set up emergency isolation facilities, and stock up on oxygen cylinders for coronavirus patients amid a surge in infections. The K West ward of Mumbai comprises Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Versova and parts of Juhu.
The number of infections globally stood at 8,491,673 on Friday afternoon, including 454,023 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 4,157,838 of those infected have recovered, a rate close to 50%.