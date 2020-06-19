Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday condemned the first information report filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Scroll.in Executive Editor Supriya Sharma, for her report on the effects of the country’s lockdown to combat the coronavirus in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency of Varanasi.

“The Uttar Pradesh government cannot hide the truth by filing an FIR,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. “There is a lot of mismanagement on the ground during this disaster. By showing the truth, there is a possibility of corrective measures. But the UP government is filing FIRs against journalists, retired officials and opposition leaders for bringing out the truth. Shameful.”

यूपी सरकार एफआईआर करके सच्चाई पर पर्दा नहीं डाल सकती।



जमीन पर इस आपदा के दौरान घोर अव्यवस्थाएं हैं।



सच्चाई दिखाने से इनमें सुधार संभव है लेकिन यूपी सरकार पत्रकारों पर, पूर्व अधिकारियों पर, विपक्ष पर सच्चाई सामने लाने के लिए FIR करवा दे रही है।



शर्मनाकhttps://t.co/nvmKkB907U — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 19, 2020

The Delhi Union of Journalists too expressed its shock and said that it is regrettable that the state has chosen to misuse the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 to charge the journalist.

In a statement, the union said it strongly condemned the use of FIRs to “intimidate journalists valiantly doing their job during the current pandemic and economic crisis”.

“Journalists run incredible risks to their own health and safety by reporting from the field,” it added. “We expect governments to respond to such reports and critiques by taking measures to alleviate distress among the people, instead of shooting the messenger.”

It cited a report by the Rights and Risk Analysis group that points out that as many as 55 journalists have been targeted in various states, “slapped with police cases, harassed, assaulted and threatened for daring to report” in the fallout of the lockdown. “We deplore all such attacks on media freedom and democracy,” the union added.

The case against Sharma includes, among others, sections related to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The FIR filed on June 13 has also charged Sharma under Sections 501 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code. While the former deals with printing “defamatory matter”, the latter pertains to “negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life”.

The police have also named the “editor-in-chief” of Scroll.in in the report.

Scroll.in has reported the article accurately and stands by it.

Many other journalists, media watchdogs, activists and writers also condemned the FIR, calling it an attack on the freedom of expression, and an attempt to frighten journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists urged the Uttar Pradesh authorities to immediately drop the criminal investigation and “cease legally harassing members of the press for their work”.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh should immediately drop the criminal investigation into journalist @sharmasupriya, and cease legally harassing members of the press for their work.@scroll_inhttps://t.co/bJAlwVNjg6 — Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) June 18, 2020

The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan in a tweet said that by criminalising reporting on the distress of poor people, “the idea is to clearly shut down stories of suffering”.

In April, the Uttar Pradesh Police had registered a case against Varadarajan too for an allegedly defamatory news report against Chief Minister Adityanath.

By criminalising reporting on the distress of poor people, the idea is clearly to shut down stories of suffering. https://t.co/E53d5jXEvi via @thewire_in — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) June 18, 2020

Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan shared the report for which Sharma was charged, and wrote “Dhongi land”.

Journalist Sagarika Ghose called the FIR “another disgraceful attack” on the press. “Don’t shoot the messenger,” she tweeted.

Story for which Scroll&journo Supriya Sharma have been booked!"In Varanasi village adopted by PM Modi,people went hungry during the lockdown.

UP claimed to have universalised the public distribution system.But that isn’t visible on the ground." Dhongi land https://t.co/bDJXdW9oW2 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 19, 2020

Another disgraceful attack on the press. Don’t shoot the messenger! @pressfreedom https://t.co/Omh07tIfDz — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) June 19, 2020

The police, the FIR states, acted on a complaint filed by Mala Devi, a resident of Varanasi’s Domari village. Sharma had interviewed Mala Devi as part of a series from Varanasi district on the impact of the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Domari village has been adopted by the prime minister under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. In the interview, Mala Devi told Scroll.in she was a domestic worker and experienced food distress during the lockdown since she did not have a ration card.

However, according to the FIR, Mala Devi in her complaint to the police alleged that Sharma misrepresented her comments and identity. She claimed she was not a domestic worker, but was employed as a sanitation worker at the Varanasi city municipality through “outsourcing”.

“During the lockdown, neither me or anyone in my family faced any problems,” the FIR quotes her as saying. “By saying that me and children went hungry, Supriya Sharma had made fun of my poverty and caste.”

In a statement, Scroll.in said: