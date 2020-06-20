Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged people to boycott all products made in China, after the violent clash between soldiers of the two countries in more than 40 years left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the Hindustan Times reported. The face-off, which took place along the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley, has given rise to a wave of anti-Chinese sentiment across the country.

“India will give a befitting reply to China,” Chouan told reporters in Rewa district of the state, where he was attending the funeral of a soldier killed in the clash. “We will break its economy.”

Urging people to fill themselves up with a “sentiment of patriotism”, the chief minister asked them to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” movement and boycott Chinese products. He added that this would give priority to items manufactured locally.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Indore Range, Harinarayan Chari Mishra on Friday night withdrew an advisory asking personnel to uninstall 50 Chinese mobile phone applications, including TikTok and Share it, citing the possibility of data theft, The Hindu reported. A similar order was also passed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Friday, asking its workers to uninstall over 50 mobile applications purportedly linked to China, claiming that it could be used to extract classified information.

On Thursday, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale called for a ban on restaurants in India selling Chinese food. In a tweet, Athawale also urged people to boycott all Chinese products. “China is a country that betrays,” he said. “India should boycott all products that are made in China. All restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down.”

After the border clash, demonstrations were also seen in several cities, including Delhi, in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Surat cities, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. People shouted anti-China slogans and called for a boycott of Chinese products at these protests. Videos of people smashing what appeared to be China-made televisions on a street were also widely circulated on social media.