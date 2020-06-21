The Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are at loggerheads about reimposing a strict lockdown in parts of the city where the number of coronavirus cases have surged, PTI reported on Sunday. While the police want a total lockdown in parts of Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the civic body feels it is not feasible.

Last week, a complete lockdown was reimposed in parts of Malad East suburb, which falls under the P-North Ward, after a rapid increase in the number of cases there. From 2,664 cases recorded till June 13, the number of cases rose to 3,488 on June 19, The Indian Express reported.

Bhagyashree Kapse, the assistant municipal commissioner of R-Central Ward, one of the worst-affected areas, said 70% of the cases in her ward come from high-rise buildings, not slums. “We are tightening the movement of citizens in high-rises considering the number of cases is higher there,” she said.

But an Indian Police Service officer said that the results of the re-imposition of a complete shutdown in Appapada and Kokanipada areas in Malad East have been good. He added that the civic officials seemed to be convinced about the police’s stand during a discussion held with them in the presence of the joint commissioner of police (law and order).

According to data from the municipal corporation, the case doubling rate in Borivali is 18 days, compared to 34 days for Mumbai as a whole. It was 16 days in Dahisar, part of R-North Ward, where too, the police have proposed a complete lockdown. “Dahisar and Borivali have the two worst doubling rates in the metropolis,” a BMC official said.

To counter the growth in cases in Dahisar and Borivali, the BMC has shut down shops selling non-essential items in containment zones between Andheri and Dahisar on the western line.

The Mumbai Police said they have registered 431 first information reports between June 13 and June 18 for offences like not wearing masks, keeping shops open beyond 9 pm etc, in north Mumbai. “The maximum number of cases have been registered by Samta Nagar [Thakur Village] and Kandivali police,” an officer said.

Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus cases of any city in India. As of Saturday evening, the city had reported over 65,000 cases and more than 3,500 deaths.

