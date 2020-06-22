The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions seeking a recall of its June 18 order cancelling the annual Rath Yatra at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri city because of the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will hear the matter at 2.30 pm. The religious rituals are scheduled to start from Tuesday and is attended by millions of devotees from across the world.

Both the Centre and the Odisha government told the top court that the yatra can be conducted without public participation. “The tradition of centuries may not be stopped,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre. “It is a matter of faith for crores. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions. While maintaining the precautions to ensure that pandemic is not spread, Odisha government can impose curfew for a day.”

Mehta also suggested that only those priests who test negative for the coronavirus can perform the rituals and it can be telecast live for the devotees, according to LiveLaw. People may not congregate and may seek blessings on TV during live telecast,” he told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. “Raja of Puri and the temple committee may supervise arrangements of these.”

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Odisha, agreed with the proposal submitted by the solicitor general.

A 19-year-old Muslim student from Odisha’s Nayagarh district is among the 24 petitioners who have moved the Supreme Court to modify its earlier order. Pattajoshi Mohapatra, the chief servitor at the Puri Jagannath Temple, also told the Supreme Court that the procession was an “essential religious practice” protected by the Constitution of India and its cancellation would affect the holiness of the temple.

Last week, a three-judge bench, led by Bobde, had stayed the yatra due to public health and the safety of citizens. The Odisha government agreed to the injunction, though the Centre remained inconclusive. The chief justice had said Lord Jagannath would not forgive the judges if they allowed it to take place amid the pandemic.

India has so far recorded 4,25,282 coronavirus cases and the toll has risen to 13,699, according to the health ministry figures on Monday.

