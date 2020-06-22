The price of petrol and diesel increased for the 16th consecutive day on Monday. The price of petrol was revised to Rs 79.56 per litre in the national Capital from Rs 79.23 per litre the previous day, while the rate of diesel was increased to Rs 78.85 per litre from Rs 78.27 per litre.

Fuel rates are increasing incessantly since oil companies resumed their revision of prices on June 7 after an 82-day-long pause. The 82-day freeze in prices was imposed in the middle of March after the government increased excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up finances.

With the successive increase, petrol price has reached a two-year high. In Mumbai, the price of petrol rose to Rs 86.36 on Monday, while diesel rates went up to Rs 77.24. Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai rose to Rs 82.87 and Rs 76.30, respectively. In Kolkata, the rate of petrol went up to Rs 81.27, while the diesel price reached Rs 74.14.

During the 16-day period, the price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative value of Rs 9.21 per litre in Delhi, while diesel prices have risen by Rs 8.55 per litre, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Monday held protests against the continuous rise fuel prices and demanded an immediate rollback of the rates, PTI reported.

The protest was organised by the Congress’ Jammu East unit outside the party headquarters at Residency Road in Jammu. Many workers chanted slogans against the Centre for its failing to keep fuel prices in check.