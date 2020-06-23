The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in connection with the communal violence in the Capital in February, Live Law reported. The Centre did not oppose the bail plea of Zargar, who was arrested on April 10, on “humanitarian ground”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Justice Rajiv Shakdher that the Centre has no problem with Zargar being released on bail as long as she does not engage in activities for which she is being investigated.

The judge then directed the Jamia student to not get involved in activities that may hamper the inquiry against her. Shakdher added that she will have to seek permission of the court concerned before leaving Delhi.

The 30-year-old, who is five months pregnant, was also directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and to contact the investigating officer on the phone at least once in 15 days. The court stated that the bail order shall not be cited as a precedent either in this case or in any other case.

Zargar, who is the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The prosecution has alleged that she made an “inflammatory speech” on February 23 that led to violence and rioting in North East Delhi, leaving at least 53 people dead and hundreds injured over the next three days.

On Monday, the Delhi Police, in the status report filed before the court, opposed her bail petition. The police said her pregnancy does not dilute the gravity of the crime that she allegedly committed. It also said that 39 deliveries have taken place in Delhi prisons in the last 10 years and the jail authorities are providing Zargar proper medical care.

She had challenged a June 4 order of a trial court denying her bail in the case. In her bail application, she argued that from the material available on record, no act of any nature, is attributable to her for the violence. This was the fourth time her lawyers moved court since was arrested.

