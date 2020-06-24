The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress for the party’s remarks on the India-China dispute. The saffron party’s chief JP Nadda attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to the party’s repeated criticisms about the border conflict.

Nadda reiterated his claim that under the Congress-led government, “thousands of square kilometres of our land” was handed over. “The Siachen glacier was almost gone,” he tweeted. “And much more. No wonder India has rejected them [Congress].”

Nadda also criticised the Congress for engaging in dynasty politics and using the current situation to “relaunch the scion [Rahul Gandhi]”. He tweeted: “A rejected and ejected dynasty is not equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait.”

A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

Due to the misadventures of one dynasty:



We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land.



The Siachen glacier was almost gone.



And much more.



No wonder India has rejected them. pic.twitter.com/QOGZH7WGNd — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

He highlighted the proceedings of the all-party meeting on the border conflict and said there were healthy discussions. “It is the Opposition’s right to ask questions,” Nadda tweeted. “The all party meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who?”

The BJP and the Congress have continuously attacked each over the border crisis with China. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his question to the Centre about the alleged Chinese occupation of Indian territory.

Tension have escalated between India and China since the troops of the two nations came to blows during a confrontation along the Line of Actual Control last week. A controversy had erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi later said that no outsider was inside Indian territory in Ladakh nor had any border post of the Indian Army been captured during the clashes with Chinese troops. However, a clarification issued by Modi’s office claimed that attempts were being made to give a “mischievous interpretation” to his remarks and said his comments referred to the situation at the Line of Actual Control after Indian soldiers had foiled China’s intrusion.