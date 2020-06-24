The Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced that the due dates for filing income tax returns for the financial year of 2018-’19 have been extended by a month till July 31, The Business Standard reported. The Centre also extended the time limit for linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2021.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, through a notification, also extended the time limit for making various investments for claiming deductions under the I-T Act for 2019-’20 till July 31.

Last month, the Centre had extended the last date of filing income tax returns for the fiscal year of 2019-’20 from July 31 and October 31 to November 30, in view of the halt in economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

India on Wednesday recorded 15,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 4,56,183, according to the Union health ministry’s update. The toll rose to 14,476 with 465 new deaths.