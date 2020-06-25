Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a series of tweets on the day India completed 45 years since the Emergency, lashed out at the Congress for turning the country into what he called a prison and curtailing all forms of freedom during that time.

“On this day [Thursday, June 25], 45 years ago one family’s greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency,” Shah wrote on Twitter. “Overnight the nation was turned into a prison. The press, courts, free speech all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden.”

Shah praised the people whose efforts led to lifting of the Emergency. “Democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress,” he added. “The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too!”

Due to efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted. Democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress. The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

The home minister claimed that members of the Congress were being stifled by the leadership. “During the recent CWC [Congress Working Committee] meet, senior members and younger members raised a few issues but were shouted down,” Shah tweeted. “A party spokesperson was unceremoniously sacked. The sad truth is – leaders are feeling suffocated in Congress.”

On June 18, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had removed Sanjay Jha as the party’s spokesperson, almost 10 days after he criticised and questioned the party’s leadership in an opinion piece published in The Times of India. In his opinion piece, Jha had also called out his own party for its indifferent attitude. He had served as the Congress’s national spokesperson since 2013.

Shah added the Congress needs to ask itself why its members were unhappy. “As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself: Why does the Emergency mindset remain? Why are leaders who don’t belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up? Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress? Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening,” he said.

The home minister’s stinging attack on the Congress came amid the opposition party’s fierce criticism of the Centre over its response the violent face-off with China in Ladakh and strategy to contain the coronavirus. Congress had strongly contested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that China had not entered the Galwan Valley, the site of a violent clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Also read:

The Emergency was declared in India for a 21-month period from June 1975 to March 1977 by Indira Gandhi, who was then the prime minister, just days after she was found guilty of electoral fraud by the Allahabad High Court and barred from the parliament for six years.