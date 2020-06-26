A Central Reserve Police Force soldier and a four-year-old boy were killed on Friday after suspected militants fired at a security forces party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

“Terrorists fired upon CRPF party at Bijbehara, Anantnag, resulting in death of a minor boy and a CRPF personnel,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Area cordoned off. Case registered.”

The incident took place around 12.10 pm when the suspected militants fired at a road opening party of 90 Battalion CRPF near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area.

Both the CRPF personnel and the minor sustained critical injuries in the attack and succumbed. An official told the news agency that the security forces have cordoned off the area and investigation is underway to arrest the accused.

This came two days after a CRPF soldier was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Pulwama district on Tuesday. Two suspected militants had also died in the gunfight.

Earlier in the day, three suspected militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chewa Ular area of Tral. The Valley has seen an increase in anti-militancy operations. Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had said that over 100 militants have been killed since the beginning of this year.