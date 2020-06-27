Coronavirus: India nears 5 lakh cases; Guwahati and Jharkhand extend lockdown
The coronavirus has infected 97.76 lakh people and 4.93 lakh patients have died so far in the world.
India has so far recorded a total of 4,90,401 coronavirus cases and the toll stands at 15,301.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Friday extended the lockdown to combat coronavirus till July 31. The Assam government also announced a two-week lockdown in Guwahati from Sunday midnight and night curfew across state amid rising cases. Jharkhand extended its lockdown till July 31.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, said there would be no fresh lockdown in Bengaluru to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
8 am: The United States records 45,242 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.
7.55 am: Bajaj Auto clarifies that its Waluj manufacturing facility in Maharashtra remains operational even as 140 coronavirus cases were reported at the plant, reports BloombergQuint. Two of the workers have died.
7.50 am: The number of containment zones in Delhi will increase in the coming days after a re-mapping, officials tell PTI. In North West district, where the exercise has been undertaken, the containment zone has risen from 21 to 28.
7.45 am: Kerala is examining potential community transmission of the coronavirus, reports The Hindu. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are focussing on mortality and rise in fresh cases.
7.40 am: A serological survey will be undertaken from today in Delhi to analyse the coronavirus outbreak. In this, 20,000 samples will be tested to help authorities prepare a broad strategy to tackle the escalating health crisis.
7.35 am: Global experts involved in an initiative to develop and introduce a vaccine and other treatment for the coronavirus say their efforts need a big budget, reports Associated Press.
- India on Friday reported 17,296 new coronavirus cases – the biggest one-day increase in infections so far. The country’s tally rose to 4,90,401. The toll rose to 15,301 with 407 new deaths. More than 2.8 lakh people across the country have recovered.
- The Assam government announced a two-week lockdown in Guwahati from Sunday midnight and night curfew across state amid rising cases. Jharkhand extended its lockdown till July 31. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, meanwhile, said there would be no fresh lockdown in Bengaluru to control the spread of the coronavirus.
- The Centre extended the suspension of international commercial air travel till July 15. Domestic passenger services had commenced from May 25.
- Maharashtra on Friday reported an all-time single-day high of 5,024 coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total to 1,52,765, while the number of fatalities reached 7,106. With 3,460 new cases, Delhi’s count rose to 77,240 and the toll to 2,492. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, reported 3,523 new cases and 46 deaths, taking the state’s total to 74,622, including 957 fatalities.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, praised the state government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.
- The Supreme Court approved the assessment scheme submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education for the cancelled Class 10 and 12 exams. The board said that it would mark students based on the subjects for which exams have already been conducted and internal evaluation. The results will be declared by mid-July.
- The European Medicines Agency suggested giving conditional approval to Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir drug for treating coronavirus patients.