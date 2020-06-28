The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 19,906 on Sunday, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in yet another record daily surge in cases. India now has 5,28,859 cases. The toll rose by 410 to 16,095.
Maharashtra once again reported its highest single-day increase with 5,493 fresh cases and 156 deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded 3,940 new cases and 54 deaths, while Delhi reported 2,889 new infections.
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to cancel the remaining examinations for Class 10 students in Rajasthan. The exams will be held as scheduled on June 29 and June 30.
The global tally crossed 1 crore on Sunday. Globally, the coronavirus has infected 10,001,527 people and claimed 4,99,124 lives according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 50 lakh people have recovered.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government will not lift the lockdown imposed to .combat the coronavirus after June 30. However, the chief minister said that restrictions will continue to be eased slowly, and asked people to follow rules.
The United States Centers for Disease Control has added three new symptoms of the coronavirus, taking the total number of symptoms up to 12. The new symptoms are congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhoea. The symptoms were added on May 13, but have been reported only now.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre decided to step in to handle the coronavirus situation in Delhi, after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s remark that the national Capital will have 5.5 lakh cases by July 31. Shah said in an interview that there was no doubt that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi was doing its best to combat the pandemic.
All 77 districts in Nepal have now reported incidences of the disease. There were 463 new infections between Saturday and Sunday evening, and the country’s tally rose to 12,772.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in “Mann Ki Baat” that the country needs to be more careful during the “Unlock” phases than the lockdown phases. “I appeal to the people to not be careless,” he said. “Please wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines.”
The Jaipur Police on Friday filed a first information report against yoga guru Ramdev, Patanjali Chief Executive Officer Acharya Balkrishna and three others for making misleading claims about finding a cure for the coronavirus. They were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a Balbir Jhakar, said Jaipur Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Avnish Parashar.