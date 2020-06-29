Coronavirus: India reports over 19,000 new cases for second day in a row, tally rises to 5.48 lakh
The US’ health secretary said the window to effectively manage the coronavirus in the country was closing.
India on Monday reported 19,459 new cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country’s total tally rose to 5,48,318 and toll is 16,475.
Manipur on Sunday extended its lockdown till July 15 amid a rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra and Telangana will also follow suit.
The global tally of coronavirus has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,01,14,726 cases. The toll has risen to 5.01 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 51 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.53 am: As many as 21 Border Security Force personnel tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, ANI reports.
9.52 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru doubled from 1,556 on June 23 to 3,419 on June 28, ANI quotes state minister Dr Sudhakar K as saying. The city makes up for 25.92% of the total caseload of Karnataka, he adds.
9.24 am: India reports 19,459 new cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country’s total tally rises to 5,48,318 and toll stands at 16,475.
8.57 am: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao says medical experts have recommended that Hyderabad be placed in lockdown once again. “But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision,” NDTV quotes a statement from the Rao’s office as saying. “Government machinery and people should be made ready for this.”
A decision regarding a lockdown in Hyderabad will be made in the next three to four days. The city has more than 10,000 cases now.
8.50 am: The West Bengal government decides to come out with a new sweet to boost immunity, reports Hindustan Times. The type of sandesh, a famous Bengali sweet, will be made with special honey from the Sunderbans to increase immunity.
8.46 am: Delhi increases the number of containment zones by over a 100 to 417. On Sunday, the Capital reported 2,889 new cases of Covid-19. taking the total to more than 83,000, reports News18.
7.59 am: The US’ health secretary says the window to effectively manage the coronavirus in the country is closing, reports The Guardian. The US now has 1.25 lakh deaths and more than 25 lakh cases. However, the toll is believed to be much higher than numbers compiled by the government.
“This is a very serious situation,” Health Secretary Alex Azar says, adding that the US is seeing a huge rise in cases among people under the age of 35. “We have to act, and people as individuals have to act responsibly. We need to social distance, we need to wear our face coverings.”
7.54 am: Brazil has more than 30,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, reports The Guardian. The country has registered 13,44,143 total confirmed cases and 57,622 deaths after 30,476 more cases were reported on Sunday.
7.50 am: Eighty-four new cases are reported in Chhattisgarh, taking the state’s total to 2,694, while Assam has 327 new cases of the virus, making its total 7,492.
7.40 am: Manipur extends its lockdown by two weeks. Maharashtra and Telangana will follow suit, reports The Times of India.
7.35 am: Religious places in rural parts of Rajasthan will be open from July 1, ANI reports.
7.30 am: The worldwide toll due to the virus exceeds half a million, or 5 lakh, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins.
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Maharashtra once again reported its highest single-day increase with 5,493 fresh cases and 156 deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded 3,940 new cases and 54 deaths, while Delhi reported 2,889 new infections.
- The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to cancel the remaining examinations for Class 10 students in Rajasthan. The exams will be held as scheduled on June 29 and June 30.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government will not lift the lockdown imposed to .combat the coronavirus after June 30. However, the chief minister said that restrictions will continue to be eased slowly, and asked people to follow rules.
- The United States Centers for Disease Control has added three new symptoms of the coronavirus, taking the total number of symptoms up to 12. The new symptoms are congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhoea. The symptoms were added on May 13, but have been reported only now.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre decided to step in to handle the coronavirus situation in Delhi, after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s remark that the national Capital will have 5.5 lakh cases by July 31. Shah said in an interview that there was no doubt that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi was doing its best to combat the pandemic.
- All 77 districts in Nepal have now reported incidences of the disease. There were 463 new infections between Saturday and Sunday evening, and the country’s tally rose to 12,772.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in “Mann Ki Baat” that the country needs to be more careful during the “Unlock” phases than the lockdown phases. “I appeal to the people to not be careless,” he said. “Please wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines.”