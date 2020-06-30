Video sharing app TikTok on Tuesday stopped working in India, a day after the government banned it along with 58 other popular Chinese applications. The app was taken down from Apple App and Google Play online stores.

An alert sent to users read: “Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the Government of India’s directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority.”

TikTok now no longer loads recommended videos, and displays a network error. However, the app was functional till Monday evening. The company’s website was also not accessible at 6.40 pm and showed a similar message.

Earlier in the day, TikTok said that it has been invited to meet government authorities concerned and submit clarifications. The Centre banned the applications citing threat to national security and sovereignty. The company added that it complied with all Indian laws related to data privacy and had not shared information of any Indian user with foreign governments, including the Chinese government.

The ban was imposed amid continuing tensions on the border between India and China and covers a variety of applications from e-commerce to gaming, social media, browsers, instant messaging and file sharing.

Calls to ban Chinese products have increased since the June 15 clashes, which claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian personnel in the worst violence on the border since 1975. On Monday, the Centre had also allowed the export of 50 lakh Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, medical coveralls. Union minister Piyush Goyal had said that the relaxation in export policy for coveralls will provide an impetus to ‘Make in India exports”.