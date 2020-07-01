The Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the city till July 15, amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The presence or movement of one or more persons in public places across the city will be forbidden between 5 am and 9 pm, except for medical emergencies, Greater Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said in an order.

Movement of people in containment zones will also be prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies. Shops selling essential commodities, emergency services, government and semi-government agencies and their officials on duty have been exempted from the prohibitory orders.

The residents of Mumbai will be allowed to visit shops, markets, spas and salons within their neighbourhoods only. Long-distance travel for non-essential purposes will not be allowed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the organisers of Mumbai’s biggest Ganesh puja, Lalbaughcha Raja, cancelled this year’s celebrations for the first time in 84 years due to the coronavirus.

Mumbai reported 903 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count in the city to 77,197. The toll has gone up to 4,554.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government announced the extension of lockdown measures in the state till July 31. With 1,74,761 coronavirus cases, including 7,855 deaths, Maharashtra is India’s worst-hit state. Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, and Kalyan-Dombivali municipal areas announced total lockdown for 10 days.