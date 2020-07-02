At least 50 people died on Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, Reuters reported. The deaths occurred as workers got trapped under a mound of refuse, the country’s fire service department said in a Facebook post.

The fire service said the miners were collecting stones in a mine in Hpakant area of Kachin, when a “muddy wave” caused by heavy rainfall swept over and buried them. “Now in total 50 dead bodies,” the post said. “We are still working on the rescue process.”

Deadly landslides are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.

More details are awaited.